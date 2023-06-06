Georgian Parliament Speaker hopes country’s progress will be “properly assessed” by EU

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili on Monday said he hoped the country’s progress in its European integration efforts would be “properly assessed” by the European Union, leading to the membership candidate status being granted to it later this year, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

Papuashvili noted the visit of the speakers of parliaments of Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic on Monday to the country was a “clear manifestation” of support for Georgia.

Georgia is connected by long-term, multidimensional cooperation with all three states. All three countries are strong supporters of Georgia's democratic reforms and [its] implementation of foreign priorities”, Papuashvili said.

“We are eager to deepen the dialogue with the countries that have become a strong force in the European Union and are a good example of successful regional cooperation”, he added.