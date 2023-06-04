President Erdogan announces composition of new cabinet

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the composition of the country's new cabinet of ministers.

Accroding to Azernews, the head of state said this at a press conference.

Thus, the new cabinet included Minister of Justice Yilmaz Tunç, Minister of Family and Social Welfare Makhinur Özdemir Gökta?, Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Ashkin Bak, Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Defense Yasar Güler, Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan , Minister of Finance and Treasury Mehmet Simsek, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, Minister of Industry Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Kumaklu, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy, Minister of Commerce Ömer Bolat, Minister of Education Yusuf Tekin and Assistant to the President Cevdet Y?lmaz.