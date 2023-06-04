Moscow 'takes into account' Yerevan's position on conflict in Ukraine

Moscow takes into account Yerevan's position on the conflict in Ukraine, but continues to develop relations with Armenia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Commenting on a statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who said Yerevan "is not an ally of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine," Peskov characterized those remarks as "important."

"We know that there are certain nuances in Armenia's approaches to the conflict over Ukraine, we take them into account," he said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia published a transcript Thursday of Pashinyan's interview with CNN Prima News that was recorded in early May.

Apart from dissociating from Russia on the Ukraine war, Pashinyan said the conflict "directly affects the relations of the two countries."



