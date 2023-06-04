Recep Tayyip Erdogan swears in as 12th president at parliament

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in on Saturday as Turkiye's 12th ruling president with an oath-taking ceremony at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Azernews reports.

Following the sworn-in ceremony at the parliament, Erdogan went to visit An?tkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Later, the presidential complex will host an inauguration ceremony, which will be attended by high-level officials from 78 countries, including 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, parliamentary and ministerial-level officials, and representatives of international organizations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be among the participants.

Erdo?an will host his guests at a dinner in Cankaya Palace.

The Turkish president will announce the new Cabinet later on Saturday.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdo?an won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal K?l?çdaro?lu received 47.82%, according to official results.



