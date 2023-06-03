Beijing lauds IAEA's efforts to protect nuclear facilities — Chinese diplomat

China appreciates the efforts of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and his organization to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"China appreciates the efforts of Director General Grossi and supports him and the IAEA in their constructive role in promoting the safety and security of nuclear facilities," the Chinese diplomat said.

She pointed out that China "calls on all relevant parties to adhere to the principles of humanity, scientific rationality, negotiation and cooperation, and to strictly abide by the 'Convention on Nuclear Safety' and other international legal norms." "China also calls for avoiding any actions that could threaten nuclear facilities and making every effort to avoid abnormal situations," the spokeswoman added.

Grossi had earlier proposed that the UN Security Council endorse five principles for the security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), namely not to allow an attack on or from the plant; not to deploy heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used to attack the plant; not to endanger the plant’s power supply; to protect all structures and systems that ensure the safe operation of the plant; and to take no actions that might undermine these principles. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia has already taken measures in line with Grossi's proposals.