OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will visit Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan from 31 May to 8 June for meetings with high-level government officials, parliamentarians, and civil society, Azernews reports, citing OANA.

In Ashgabat, the Secretary-General will meet with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Speaker of the Mejlis (the Parliament) Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Khadjiev, Ombudsperson Yazdursun Gurbannazarova, and other stakeholders.

In Bishkek, Secretary-General Schmid will hold meetings with President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev, and other interlocutors.

She will also visit the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, an OSCE flagship project and unique educational institution, to meet with its staff and students.

In Astana, the Secretary General's agenda will include meetings with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and other high-level officials.

Throughout the visit, Secretary General Schmid will also meet with OSCE field operations staff and civil society representatives.