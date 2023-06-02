Heavy rains kill 3 people in southwestern China

At least three people have died and one is missing in southwestern China due to heavy rains on Thursday, according to local mediaç Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Yiliang county of the Yunnan province was heavily affected by rains, and authorities have started to evacuate more than 300 students in the area, the Chinese daily Global Times reported.

The meteorological observatory in the county updated the rainstorm with a red warning.

On Wednesday, the local Water Resources and Meteorological Bureau issued a meteorological warning for mountain torrent disasters.

China's southern and southwestern regions have been grappling with flood disasters caused by heavy rainfall since early this week.