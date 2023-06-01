Turkish Defense Industry signs contact with ASELSAN worth USD 170 mln

By News Center

An additional contract of 1 billion 89 million lira and additionally 33.9 million dollars was signed between ASELSAN and the Presidency of Defense Industries for the supply of radio communication systems.

According to ASELSAN's statement on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), a contract change was made with the Presidency of Defense Industries for a radio communication system order.

In the statement, it was reported that with the change, a total of 1 billion 89 million lira and an additional "radio communication system" order of 33.9 million dollars was given to ASELSAN.

In the report, which stated that the deliveries will be made in the 2023-2026 period, the evaluation was made regarding the effect of the new business relationship on the partnership activities; "It will positively affect the turnover of the company".