President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation visits Hungary

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and the State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, MP Tamás Menczer have discussed prospects of cooperation.

During the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva provided insight into events and international projects launched by the foundation to promote the ancient Turkic culture, involving member and observer states of the organization, Azernews reports.

Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized the importance of ongoing integration processes between Turkic states and organizations. She recalled her visit to the European Capital of Culture Veszprém in January of this year, and noted that relations were strengthened with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the City of Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World and Veszprém this year.

The foundation also touched upon the preparation of "Anthology of Hungarian Writers" and promotion of works of Béla Bartók, Miklós Radnóti and other prominent personalities within the framework of cooperation with Hungary, an observer member state of the organization.

The State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Tamás Menczer expressed his gratitude regarding the organization of the promotion of Hungarian music and literature on the global stage, and noted that they are always ready to provide support in this direction. Calling Hungary the door to Europe for the Turkic World, Tamás Menczer stressed the importance of partnership with the Turkic states, the cooperation between Veszprém, the European Capital of Culture and Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

At the meeting, discussions were held on the expansion of cooperation between the Foundation and Hungary, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.