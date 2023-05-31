Defeminization in Armenia: country's inept policy leads population to degeneration

By Azernews

Elnur Enveroglu

Armenia has released another surprising information about its innovations in the military field. This time, the Minister of Defense of the country, Suren Papikyan, emits information about need for 'farmers in their arid fields'. Obviously, Armenia has nothing to do with planting and cultivation. If it were in their blood, they would have improved the lands left abandoned for 30 years and raised generations. Anyway...

The main issue is Papikyan's shameless advertising of Armenian women who are recruited into military service. It sounds a bit shameful, doesn't it...? And, it seems that there are no more men left in Ashot's house. It is sad to say, but they all were slaughtered one by one in neighbor's lands back in 2020.

We have reported about evasion of military service in Armenia in previous articles. It was even mentioned that some well-off families in Armenia offered bribes to sports federations and presented them as members of the national team. Today, in Armenian society, especially among men, there is a strong phobia against military service, weapons, and similar items. There are two reasons for this: first up, the strongest blow that Armenia got in the Second Karabakh War, and secondly, the ruling forces at the head of the state conduct an inept policy. There are other reasons, but it is better to mention them later.

Let's read what the defense minister Papikyan says, the minister who defends Armenians is talking about.

According to Suren, the Armenian army has a sufficient number of female soldiers who serve under contract and voluntarily. As the minister announces lavishly, they are all very talented, well-trained women. It sound like they are going on podium. What can we say, God bless. Minister says: "We are creating a platform to see the reaction and plan our next steps. I am sure that the reaction will be very active, we will have many good female soldiers.”

I hope everyone understood what he meant. The minister talks about reaction and activity at the next stage.

It should be recalled that on the eve of the Patriotic War, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's soulmate Anna Akopyan had joined this action first. It was this initiative of the first lady of Armenia that flared into hearts of men and women of the entire country.

And finally, when we look at today, the situation in Armenia looks even more miserable. The reason is very clear. Interest in active military service in the country is down to zero. It should be noted that even during the occupation, information about the desertion of soldiers was often received from Armenian side. In the explanation, it was said that the situation in the military units was deplorable and there was even strong violence and brutality against the soldiers - no doubt this situation continues even now. In 2020, Armenian soldiers were chained to combat vehicles and beds in barracks by their commanders in the 2020 Patriotic War in order to prevent them from escaping. The Armenian soldiers knew that fighting against the Azerbaijani army was an illogical and pointless step, and they were going to die under the orders of the separatist leaders standing over them.

The fact that Suren Papikyan proudly announced the compulsory conscription of women in Armenia and even called it a revolution actually showed a picture that clearly reflects the destruction of Armenia. Although Armenia, with a population of slightly more than 2 million people, receives huge grants and inventory of weapons, it clearly realizes that it does not have the military potential to use them. So all the financial supports have no avail for them.

This is not only a misfortune for the poor people in Armenia, but also an alarm for the society in Karabakh, which is deaf and blind to the truth and acts under the orchestra of separatists. Because if it goes like this, a worse fate will await them. As long as there is time, before it is too late, they should learn from the wise words of President Ilham Aliyev and make the right choice.

Two days ago, the speech made by the head of state at a meeting with natives of Lachin district caused a negative reaction to the Armenian MFA. Such reaction of the Armenian authority is not surprising, but the most dangerous thing is to agree with their views. The Armenians in Karabakh should now clearly see who is driving the nation to massacre and destruction - Azerbaijan or ministers like Papikyan in Armenia...

The wrong steps taken by the government are leading the country to the abyss. A government that sends its women to death instead of supporting peace talks will surely not leave any human race in its country to raise any offspring in the near future. This is a clear example of Armenia's real inept policy.