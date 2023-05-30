Greek shipyard workers strike to protest deadly work accident

Greek shipyard workers went on strike Tuesday to protest a deadly work accident that occurred recently in one of the country's major dry docks, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Calling the strike, the Attica Metal and Shipbuilding Industry Union, said in a statement that Monday's incident in the Perama shipyard of Piraeus, killing at least one worker and seriously injuring two others, amounted to a "prescribed crime," according to the daily Avgi.

Workers gathering at the shipyard's central gate upon the union's call protested against poor security measures and a heavy workload, said PAME, one of the country's major trade union confederations.

The union also called on citizens to participate in a wider protest on Tuesday afternoon in Perama's central square.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities arrested at least four in relation to the accident said the newspaper.