Xi congratulates Erdogan on reelection as Turkish president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as president of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

In his message, Xi said China and Türkiye, both major developing countries and emerging markets, share extensive common interests. In recent years, he added, the development of the China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relationship has maintained momentum, and practical cooperation in various fields has made positive headway.

Xi said he prizes the development of China-Türkiye relations and stands ready to work with Erdogan to promote mutual understanding and mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns so as to boost the sustained, sound, and stable development of the two countries' strategic cooperative relationship.