Russian air defenses intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles, 19 HIMARS rockets, two HARM missiles and shot down 12 Ukrainian combat drones in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday, Azernews report, citing TASS.

"The air defenses have intercepted two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, 19 rockets fired from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two HARM antiradar missiles," he said.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, twelve Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down near Zatishnoye, Kremennaya, Chervonopopovka of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR); Kremenets, Yasnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR); and Pology and Removka of the Zaporozhye Region.