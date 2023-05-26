First export of Turkiye's Togg to Scandinavian countries starts

By ?uayip Alabay

Turkiye's Car, Togg, whose every delivery arouses great excitement, opened the door of its Gemlik campus to journalists for the second time. While the activity in the factory increases day by day, there is meticulous production carried out without sacrificing quality. The three main sections of the factory, which we walked across, are trying to fulfill the orders in a single shift. The Togg production facility, which is connected by rail systems consisting of a body, paint shop, and assembly line, is at the industry 4.0 level. The production line, which started with a body section of 50,000 square meters, continues with assembly, paint shop, and battery.

Some 17 percent of engineers are female

Meeting with automotive journalists at the Togg Gemlik Campus, CEO Gurcan Karakas answered the questions. At the meeting, where Yeni Safak also participated in the long-distance test drive of the T10X, studies in many areas from production to export were explained. The production line, which started with a body section of 50,000 square meters, continues with assembly, paint shop, and battery. Of the 2,200 employees, 26 percent are women, and 38 percent hold a master's or doctorate. Of the 815 engineers in the company, 17 percent are women. In addition to 33 employees who came with reverse brain drain, there are employees from 9 different countries, including the USA, England, and Germany, at the plant in Gemlik.

Sedan on the road at the end of 2024

Stating that 250 robots work at the facility, Karakas said, “We have 5 experience centers, 8 mobile experience centers, and 27 service points throughout Turkiye. By the end of this year, we will install nearly 650 charging stations. The 100th station is in Mus. We are now at station 109. We have a target of cell production in 2026. In 2031, we will increase the capacity. We have a team of 10,000 people together with the suppliers. The Togg Sedan will set off in Turkiye at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. The Cross Coupe is in the second half of 2025. We will make our first exports to Scandinavian countries at the end of 2024 and at the beginning of 2025.”

Daily production increases to 80 units

Karakas stated that they are planning to release a vehicle every 3 minutes at the facility, adding, "As of now, we have reached the technical maturity to be able to produce 80 vehicles per day. We do quality control processes more than once or by slowing down. We do not want to compromise on quality. Therefore, if 40 vehicles are coming out now, for example, after 2 weeks, this will increase to 80, and in the following periods, this will increase to a level that will increase every 3 minutes".

We considered the Italy claim as a joke

Referring to the allegations that "Togg T10Xs were brought from Italy and not produced in Turkiye," Karakas said: "We read these claims as well. At first, we perceived this as a joke. On the other hand, when they started to come back, it made sense. I think this is disrespectful to the employees. I don't understand why there is a need for this, such a product of imagination."

Market defines prices

As for whether there will be a change in T10X prices, Karaka? said, "There is no change in prices. We have not seen a need for now. This does not mean that. Our price is not fixed until the end of the year. There is no such a world anyway. The market determines. The conditions of that day, the cost increase is calculated and the list is published accordingly".

Luxury race ready with Togg features

I used both single and double-engine options of T10X in the driving organization we attended Yeni Safak Newspaper. The interior color of the single-engine T10X, which is the color of Cappadocia, was white and very spacious. The screen and gear levers that welcome you as soon as you board are impressive. A piano-like sound is also given under the hood of the electric vehicle, which works with special music for Togg when parked.

There is a music sound, not engine

With an artistic touch, special music for Togg has been obtained, making silent electric vehicles recognizable with artificial sounds. Afterward, we started to drive on the curved roads stretching from Gemlik along the coast to Bursa. 0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, the Togg accelerated when I put it on the power pedal. I can say that the single-engine long-range option will be more than enough in many areas from city to city. One of the missing points is the disruption of application transitions on the screen, which is still working.

T10X offers comfort

The application transitions, which were tried to be made more serial, appeared as a small obstacle that could be solved with the update. The Togg T10X, which is quite high from the ground due to its dimensions, sits on the road with the balanced distribution of the battery and its weight. The pride of Turkiye, which does not slip even when entering sharp bends at 60 kilometers, makes you feel the quality from start to finish with its spacious interior and stylish details. While the people who saw Togg while passing through the town of Mudanya were proudly watching the national vehicle, those who found the opportunity tried to shoot a video. Citizens of all ages who see Togg smile and get excited. Everyone we greet during traffic even has a favorite color. While those who see the color of Cappadocia we use to find it stylish, Anatolian Red is preferred. The twin-engine option literally digs the asphalt. The Gemlik color, glass-roofed powerful version, which we reach from 0 to 100 kilometers in seconds, completes this stage in 4.8 seconds. The powerful version used by the ministers and all other Toggs is limited to 185 km/h. On the other hand, this speed limit cannot be increased with software changes in Toggs using blockchain technology.