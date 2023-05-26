Number of passengers served by Georgia's airports soars

Georgia's airports served more than one million passengers in the first quarter of 2023, which is 49.9 percent more than in the reporting period of 2022, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media outlets.

The data of the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Sakstat) shows that the country's airports received 511,000 passengers from January through March, which is 48 percent more year-on-year, and about 537,300 people took off from airports which 51.8 percent more than in the same period of 2022.

In addition, the volume of cargo traffic at the country's airports amounted to 4,100 tons. Of these, 85.4 percent are received goods, and 14.6 percent are sent ones.

Some 300 cargo flights, in the first quarter of this year, were carried out at Georgian airports, which is 25 percent less than year-on-year.

As for the number of passenger flights carried out from the airports of the country, in the specified period, it amounted to 4,800, which is 37.1 percent more than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to statistics, 42,200 passengers were transported by the country's air transport, and volume of passenger turnover reached 102.9 million passenger-kilometers.

During the specified period, the number of passengers transported is 53.5 percent higher than the corresponding figures of the preceding year, while the volume of passenger turnover increased by 65.4 percent.

Moreover, according to Sakstat, 111,600 tons of cargo were transported by air in Georgia, while the volume of cargo turnover totaled 208.3 million tons-kilometers.

At the same time, compared to the same data last year, the volume of transported goods and the volume of cargo turnover decreased by 36.2 percent.