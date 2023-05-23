Mexico: Gunmen attack rally drivers, killing 10

Gunmen attacked a group of amateur rally drivers in the northern Mexican town of Ensenada on Sunday, killing at least 10 and injuring nine, Azernews reports, citing DW.

The attack "left nine wounded and 10 people dead," Ensenada authorities said in a statement.

Authorities said the drivers participating in the race were parked on the side of a highway when a group of men got out of a pickup truck and opened fire. The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The prosecutor's office in Baja California, where Ensenada is located, said a special team will be established to investigate the incident.

The injured people received medical attention and were taken to hospitals within the Ensenada municipality.

Ensenada has a population of 440,000 and is located near the US border.