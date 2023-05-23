Kazakhstan opens its skies to India’s IndiGo low-cost airline

Indian IndiGo low-cost air carrier plans to launch flights to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The airline plans to commence flights to Kazakhstan starting from August 15, 2023. The flights will be carried out three times a week on the Delhi-Almaty route via A320 and A321 aircraft, as noted by Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee.

IndiGo, known as India's largest low-cost carrier, venturing into the international market of Kazakhstan, is expected to have a positive impact on ticket affordability and raise competition in the region.

The increased air connectivity between Kazakhstan and India is set to foster further development in trade, economy, business, investments, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.