Belt and Road Initiative among priorities of multifaceted China-Tajikistan partnership

Following the meeting of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Tajikistan and China took further steps to enhance cooperation in the transport field, Azernews reports.

From a particular point of view, the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Transport of China signed a document for cooperation in the transport field, according to the press service of the Tajik president.

Following the meeting, a great deal of attention was paid to the discussion regarding the development of the transport sector, namely, the construction of transport corridors, including the construction of railways and highways.

For example, the Tajik president said that the country fully supports China’s Belt and Road Initiative and is one of the active participants in the project.

At the moment, the parties are working on the project for the construction of a section of the highway from the village in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region in Tajikistan to the Kulma-Karosu border crossing point (between Tajikistan and China), as well as the modernization of this point within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The sides also discussed the reconstruction of the China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan highway and the development of the China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye corridor.

Furthermore, the Tajik side expressed its support for the construction of the China-Tajikistan-Northern Afghanistan economic corridor (the Wakhan corridor).

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in China on May 17 to attend the China - Central Asia summit on May 18-19. The summit hosts the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.