Iranian currency rates for May 21

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 21, Azernews reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to May 20.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,445 rials.
Currency
Rial on May 21
Rial on May 20
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,279
52,337
1 Swiss franc
CHF
46,682
46,718
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,968
3,996
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,847
3,873
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,095
6,101
1 Indian rupee
INR
507
507
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,288
136,759
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,713
14,717
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,443
30,499
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,374
5,374
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,065
109,078
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,125
31,095
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,379
26,398
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,162
2,164
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,121
2,120
1 Russian ruble
RUB
522
524
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,205
3,209
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,972
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,239
31,232
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,117
39,137
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,368
1,369
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,670
31,649
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,761
8,752
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,990
5,993
100 Thai baths
THB
122,395
122,260
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,257
9,255
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,632
31,645
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,445
45,438
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,374
9,372
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,575
16,602
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,819
2,811
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
480
480
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,793
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,700
24,679
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,477
75,433
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,843
3,843
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,004
11,986
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,265 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,605 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 511,000-514,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 553,000-556,000 rials.