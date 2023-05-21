Second round of presidential elections in Türkiye kicks off in Azerbaijan for Turkish voters

The voting will take place on May 20-22 at the Turkish Embassy in Baku, as well as consulates general in Ganja and Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.





At the embassy, four ballot boxes will be installed on May 20 and 21, and ?? one ballot box - on May 22.





About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.



