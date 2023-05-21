US slaps sanctions on Armenian companies

The US has announced new sanctions and export restrictions on 71 companies from Armenia and other countries, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

Azernews reports that according to a document published in the federal register, the agency "expanded the list of export restrictions on 71 companies. They, as determined by the US government, act contrary to the interests of national security and foreign policy of the United States," the document says.

The Armenian Medisar LLC, which supplies industrial raw materials, chemicals and laboratory equipment, was sanctioned for cooperation with Russia.

To recap, earlier US had imposed sanctions against Russia, 28 companies belonging to China, Malta, Singapore, UAE, and so on got restricted to carry on export. The most important point is that Armenia, which owns 10 of the 28 companies, ranked on the top among the above-mentioned countries. And the most interesting point is that Armenia, which has no domestic production other than mines, increased its exports to Russia amid the Russo-Ukrainian War.

According to experts, Armenia's dependence on Russia is at the highest level among the CIS countries. It is still the second country after Belarus in terms of dependence on Russia.

This proves once again that Armenia's Western-oriented policy is a rhetoric, a policy for receiving more support from the West. In other words, it is a political game created by the Pashinyan government.