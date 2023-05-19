Youths constituted 15.2 pct of Türkiye’s population last year

Youth population constituted 15.2 percent of the country’s total population in 2022, as this figure was higher than that of all 27 European Union member countries, reveals a statistic by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜ?K), Azernews reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The population in the 15-24 age group was nearly 13 million last year, while males constituted 51.2 percent of the youth population, and this number was 48.8 percent for females.

According to the population projections, it was predicted that the young people in the country may decrease to 14 percent in 2030.

When the proportions of youth population of the 27 member states of the European Union were analyzed, it was observed that the number of people belonging to the 15-24 age group in Türkiye was higher than all of the member countries.

The EU average proportion of youth population was 10.5 percent in 2022, while the country that is closest to Türkiye’s figure was Ireland, with a young population of 12.8 percent.

City-based surveys revealed that the Turkish province that hosted the highest number of young people was the southeastern province of Hakkari in 2022, with 22 percent.

On the other hand, the cities with the lowest proportions of youth population were the southwestern province of Mu?la and northwestern province of Bal?kesir, with 12.3 percent.

TÜ?K’s data also stated the average remaining life expectancy for a 15-year-old youth, which is the beginning of the working age in Türkiye, was 63.6 years in total, 61.0 years for males and 66.4 years for females.

In other words, it was estimated that young women who reach the age of 15 will live 5.4 years more on average than young men.

When youths in the country were examined by legal marital status, it was seen that there were significant differences between sexes.

While 96.3 percent of the young male population was never married, and 3.6 percent of them were married, it was seen that 85.8 percent of the young female population was never married, and 13.7 percent of young women were married.

According to the results of household labor force survey, the proportion of young people who took part in neither education nor employment was 24.2 percent in 2022.

The survey also showed that the employment rate of young people was 35.3 percent last year.

While young employees were analyzed by sectors, the business line in which young people were most employed was the service sector in 2022.