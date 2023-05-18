Turkiye heading to run-off: new century to begin on May 28

By News Center

The Supreme Election Council (SEC) announced the uncertain results of the May 14 Presidential elections, which the world was watching with great attention.

Chairman of the Supreme Election Board (SEC), Ahmet Yener, announced that the Presidential election was in the second round and it was decided to hold the second round on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

President Yener, who made a statement regarding the General Election of the President and the 28th Term Member of Parliament, gave the following information regarding the uncertain results of the election: “According to the provisional results, which are currently uncertain, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.51 percent, Mr. Kemal K?l?çdaroglu with 44.88 percent, Mr. Sinan Ogan with 5.17 percent and Mr. Muharrem ?nce with 0.44 percent of the votes.”

It will be the first time

“If we accept that all 35,874 votes, which were still entered into the system as of 15.15, were given to one of our top two candidates, in this case Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdo?an's vote rate would be 49.54 percent, but if we accept that all 35,874 votes were given to Mr. Kemal K?l?çdaro?lu, in this case he received 44.92 percent of the votes. Thus, it was seen that no candidate could win the eligibility for election stipulated in Article 4 of Law No. 6271, and our committee decided to hold the second round of elections on Sunday, May 28, 2023, according to the previously announced Election Calendar.

A stronger Turkiye

Proportions coming out of the ballot box show that President Erdogan will take the lead in the second round of elections on May 28. Thus, the “Turkish Century” will begin, which will make Turkiye grow in economy, defense and foreign policy.

Erdogan in the first place

Providing information about the second round of elections, which will take place for the first time in Turkiye, Yener noted that after the temporary candidate list's announcement, the temporary candidate substitution process will be determined per the Presidential Election Law. Yener stated that the YSK decided that if any of the last two candidates withdraw from the candidacy, the time in the previously announced election calendar will be shortened from 17.00 to 20.00 so that the next candidate can apply. Expressing that there would be no change in the order of the ballots, Yener said that President Erdo?an would be in first place and K?l?çdaro?lu would be in second place on the ballot.