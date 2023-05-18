No plans to hold rallies ahead of Türkiye's runoff vote - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he does not plan to hold rallies ahead of Türkiye's runoff vote, but he would hold gatherings with earthquake survivors to boost their morale after negative election-related comments, Azernews reports citing Daily Sabah.

"I will be visiting some parts of the earthquake region over the weekend. I do not plan to hold rallies, but we may hold rally-like gatherings in the earthquake zone," the president told a live broadcast on CNN Türk on Tuesday.

Thanking all citizens – regardless of their votes – for participating in the elections, the president said they all protected democracy and contributed to the country’s future.

Noting that he has completed holding talks with all leaders of the People’s Alliance on Tuesday, Erdogan said his bloc and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) have already started preparations for May 28 and would make the best use of the next 12 days.

“We stand by all of our pledges made during election rallies, and will start implementations after our people grant us permission on May 28,” he said.

Criticizing main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) supporters for their hateful comments targeting earthquake survivors after elections, Erdogan said it shows their insincerity.

Some CHP supporters took to social media to criticize and insult earthquake survivors for voting in favor of the president and his alliance.

Erdogan said he will have a strong Cabinet in the new period while eliminating the current shortcomings.

He vowed to maintain contact with all leaders in world in line with Türkiye's interests.

"We do not have such a thing as pulling a country and pushing a country away. There is no question of defying Russia as the CHP did.

"There is no leader that I am offended by. I am negotiating with all of them. When you throw a country aside, you lose," Erdogan said.

