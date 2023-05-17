Shooter killing 3 in U.S. New Mexico identified as high school student

The shooter who killed three people and wounded multiple others on Monday in Farmington, southwestern U.S. state of New Mexico, has been identified as an 18-year-old high school student, Farmington police said on Tuesday.

Beau Wilson, a student of Farmington High School, used an AR-15-style rifle and two other firearms to fire "indiscriminately" at three vehicles and at least six houses in a quiet neighborhood of the city on Monday morning, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dowdy said at a news conference.

Upon arriving on scene, police officers shot and killed the gunman, he said.

The suspect was not previously on local police's radar, said Dowdy.

"He did have minor infractions as a juvenile but nothing that would rise to the level of any serious crime," Dowdy said.

The rampage seemed to be random and his motive remained unclear, according to the police.