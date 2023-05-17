Child killed, 6 injured in NW Pakistan school firing

A school girl was killed and six others, including five students and a teacher, injured in firing inside a school in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

A policeman deployed at the security of the school in Swat district opened fire at the kids when they were returning home after attending classes, Divisional Police Officer of Swat Shafi Ullah Gandapur told media.

The nine-year-old girl's body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, and two of the students were in critical condition, according to local media.

The suspect was arrested and an investigation was underway, he said, adding that apparently, the policeman had some psychological problems which made him commit the crime.