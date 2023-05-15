Turkiye elections demonstrates paradigm of democracy in world

Elnur Enveroglu

Turkiye started presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. These elections, organized at the highest level in the 100-year history of the Republic, also became a great example for the world in terms of holding democratic elections.

It should be noted that the Republic of Turkiye has faced great struggles in the last couple of decades. The country, which is always in the center of attention of the world community, has always been under focuses of interests of other forces due to its strategic aspects.

In addition, the Turkish people's free expression of their national will in the elections frustrated the intentions of some anti-Turkish circles at the international level.

It should be recalled that Turkiye has faced many coups, chaos and many pressures against democracy since the 1960s. In addition, Turkiye saved the country from being divided and turned into a place of terrorism by actively fighting the PKK terrorist organization for about 40 years. FETO's coup attempt in 2016 was one of the most heinous attempts to break up the country. However, the fact that Turkiye is in good hands and especially the strong resistance of Erdogan's government against the enemies was able to overcome all these obstacles. It is for this reason that Erdogan's 21-year rule was able to win the trust of the majority of the people. The ongoing elections are also an indicator of the Turkish society's trust in the current political elite in power in Turkiye.

Thus, the Turkish people once again showed their trust in their political leader, and according to the vast majority of experts, Erdogan's brilliant victory is inevitable, even if the elections go to the second round.

It should be noted that Recep Tayyip Erdogan collected 49.4% votes among the 4 candidates in the first stage, with a 4.4% advantage over his political rival Kemal K?l?cdaro?lu, thanks to 99.4% local and 84% foreign votes. One of the most interesting moments was the Kahraman Marash region, which was affected by the heaviest earthquake in Turkiye, where the votes for the AKP leader passed 70/100.

Despite how transparent and democratic the elections were held in the first phase, some anti-democratic attempts of the rival parties were also memorable. For example, the fact that the supporters of the main opposition congratulated CHP (RPP) leader Kemal K?l?cdaro?lu when the results of the elections were still unclear showed once again that anti-democratic forces are always active in trying to interfere in the elections. However, the strong control of the state and maximum protection of democratic principles could play an important role in the successful completion of the elections.

At the same time, the elections held in Turkiye were also followed with great interest by Azerbaijan. Of course, this interest was a manifestation of love for the Turkish government, which supported the right voice of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, and Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood. Undoubtedly, the history of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood does not reckon on the last two decades. However, the work of Erdogan's government is invaluable in strengthening this brotherhood.

For this reason, the fact that the President of Azerbaijan was the first among the world's political leaders to congratulate his Turkish counterpart and the Peoples' Alliance (Cumhur Ittifaki) on the occasion of the first results of the elections revealed the manifestation of the unshakable and sincere brotherly relations of the two peoples of the same nation.

Today, many political scientists and experts, as well as the leading think tanks of the West, confirm in advance that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will win the next round unequivocally. Because in the last 10 years, it is inevitable that there is no alternative political leader who can lead Turkiye to the top both in the political arena and in the field of technological development. The people of Turkiye trust their leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and they will trust him with the destiny of Turkiye even in the next round.