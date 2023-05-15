TODAY.AZ / World news

South Korea lifts power prices by 5.3% in delayed move

15 May 2023 [09:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

South Korea said on Monday it will raise electricity prices by 5.3% to partly reflect increased generation costs, a move delayed more than a month because of the likely effect on already high inflation and the cost of living, Azernews reports citing Reuters.

It is the second increase in power prices this year after a sharper 9.5% hike that took effect at the beginning of the year. The price adjustment had been due on April 1 but was delayed after a public outcry about the increased cost of living.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/234951.html

Print version

Views: 73

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also