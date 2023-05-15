G7, EU plan to ban restart of some Russian pipeline gas supplies — FT

Group of Seven countries and the European Union plan to ban imports of Russian pipeline gas on the routes where Moscow previously cut supplies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing a draft G7 statement, Azernews reports citing TASS.

The decision is scheduled to be finalized by G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima next week and would prevent Russia from resuming its pipeline gas exports to countries such as Poland and Germany. Moscow’s gas supplies on these routes ground to a halt in 2022.