Voters go to polls in Thailand's general election

14 May 2023 [21:05] - TODAY.AZ

Thai voters went to the polling stations on Sunday morning in the Southeast Asian country's general election, Trend reports citing XInhua.

The polls started at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until 5:00 p.m. local time on Sunday. More than 52 million Thai citizens are eligible to vote in the election.

Under the two-ballot system with one vote for the 400 constituency members of parliament (MPs) and another for their preferred party vying for the 100 party-list MPs, voters will elect a total of 500 members to the House of Representatives, or lower house of the parliament.

