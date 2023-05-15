TODAY.AZ / World news

Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses bilateral ties with Iranian counterpart

14 May 2023 [19:50] - TODAY.AZ

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral ties with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during a phone call on Saturday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

They also discussed the next measures pertaining to the China-brokered deal that restored diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Iran, the report added.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

The decision to re-establish ties came after talks that took place between March 6 and March 10 in Beijing which saw the signing of a trilateral agreement between China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/234940.html

Print version

Views: 140

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also