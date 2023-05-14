Biden says US debt ceiling talks are moving along

President Joe Biden said on Saturday that talks with Congress on raising the U.S. government's debt limit were moving along and more will be known about their progress in the next two days, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"I think they are moving along, hard to tell. We have not reached the crunch point yet," Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

"We'll know more in the next two days," he said.

Biden is expected to meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders early next week to resume negotiations.

The leaders had canceled a planned meeting on Friday to let staff continue discussions.