Today, Turkiye holds presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to Azernews, Turkish President, Justice and Development Party (AKP) head Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu were confirmed.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

Türkiye has over 191,000 ballot boxes installed. There are 60,697,843 registered voters in the country. About 5 million of them are voting for the first time.

Voting will begin at 08:00 Ankara time and will last until 17:00. Chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council (CEC) Ahmet Yener said that the preliminary results will be announced on the same day.

Recently the chairman of the Fatherland party, Muharrem Ince, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy for the presidency of Türkiye.