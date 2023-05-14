UzLiDeP to nominate Shavkat Mirziyoyev as a candidate for presidency of Uzbekistan

On May 12, the political council of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP) approved the candidacy of Shavkat Mirziyoyev for consideration at the upcoming congress, the press service of the political party said, Azernews reports citing Kun.uz.

“In recent years, under the leadership of the head of our state, major reforms have been carried out in all areas. A number of measures have been taken to further liberalize entrepreneurial activity based on the requirements of modern market relations, including the introduction of a moratorium on various inspections of entrepreneurs, a radical simplification of licensing and permit procedures, the privatization of state-owned enterprises, and the participation of the state in the economy by supporting competition,” the report reads.

The party said that “all the achievements are undoubtedly the result of the reforms carried out under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev”.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan nominated Abdushukur Hamzaev as a presidential candidate, People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan – Ulugbek Inoyatov, “Adolat” Social Democratic Party – Robakhon Mahmudova.