Germany to buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks to replenish stocks: Sources

Germany plans to buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks and 12 self-propelled howitzers to replenish stocks depleted by deliveries to Ukraine, according to procurement documents seen by Reuters on Friday, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

The tanks order will come to 525 million euros ($578 million) while the howitzers have a price tag of 190.7 million euros, all of which are to be delivered by 2026 at the latest, said the finance ministry documents meant for the parliament.

The tank purchase includes an option for another 105 tanks for about 2.9 billion euros, said a defense source, who added that the German parliament’s budget committee was expected to sign off on the deal at the end of May.

The 12 howitzers are part of defense ministry plans signed off by the German parliament in March to buy up to 28 howitzers as replacements.

The Leopard is jointly manufactured by KMW and Rheinmetall, while the howitzers are made by KMW.

The finance ministry, which is involved with the budgeting process, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.