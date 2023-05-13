Seven killed in traffic accident in Türkiye

Serious multi-vehicle crash occurred in Türkiye, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, a truck moving in the direction of Ankara caught fire for an unknown reason. While the firefighters who arrived at the scene extinguished the car on fire, a chain traffic accident occurred.

Approximately 50 meters from the fire site, two pickup trucks, a truck, four cars and two police cars collided. Ambulances and police officers were also dispatched to the scene. Seven people died and seven were injured in the accident.