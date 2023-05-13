Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces sign preliminary agreement in Jeddah

The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces signed a preliminary agreement on Thursday in the Saudi city of Jeddah, the AlHadath TV channel reported, Azernews reports citing TASS.

According to the TV channel, the parties to the Sudanese conflict "signed a preliminary initial agreement." It is noted that in it the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces "confirmed their firm commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan and its territorial integrity."

According to the "Jeddah Declaration", signed by the parties, the army and special forces will "will take all precautions to spare any harm to civilians" and " join the regulars too pause humanitarian and quiet days, if necessary in Sudan." The document states that the Sudanese army and special forces intend to adopt "simple and rapid procedures for humanitarian relief operations in Sudan" as well as not interfere with the evacuation from the country and respect private and public property in Sudan. The parties also pledged to refrain from recruiting teenagers into their units and using children in hostilities.