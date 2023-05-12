Uzbek low-cost air carrier to launch direct flights to Egypt’s Hurghada

Uzbek low-cost “Centrum Air” air carrier has announced the launch of direct flights from Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent to Egypt’s Hurghada, Azernews reports via Trend.

The first flight on Tashkent– Hurghada – Tashkent route is scheduled for June 2, 2023. Regular flights in this direction will be carried once a week – on Fridays.

Meanwhile, Centrum Air has already connected by charter flights from Tashkent with another resort city in Egypt. On May 2, 2023, the flight on the Tashkent — Sharm el-Sheikh route was carried. It is expected that the flights in this direction will be operated once a week — on Tuesday.

Centrum Air is an Uzbek low-cost carrier that started to operate passenger flights on January 2023. The fleet of the air carrier consists of two Airbus A320 aircraft, and in the near future, the flight operator plans to purchase an additional passenger board — a Boeing 737.

The low-cost airline plans to expand its feet to 20 aircraft in 2023, and in the next three years to 100. The first flight of Centrum Air was carried out on January 18, 2023, on Vilnius - Tashkent route.

Furthermore, besides international flights, the air carrier operates domestic ones as well. The first domestic flight was carried out from Tashkent to Fergana. On February 15, 2023, at 09:52 (GMT+5), a plane from Centrum Air landed at the Fergana International Airport. Flights on Tashkent - Fergana - Tashkent route will be carried out twice a week – on Fridays and Sundays.