Türkiye, Syria to draw roadmap for revival of ties: 4-way meeting

Türkiye and Syria will come up with a roadmap to revive stalled bilateral relations, according to a joint statement issued following the four-way meeting between Turkish, Russian, Syrian, and Iranian foreign ministers in Moscow on Wednesday, Azernews reports citing Daily Sabah.

The meeting highlighted the positive and constructive atmosphere while emphasizing the importance of facilitating the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrians to their homeland.

The foreign ministers agreed to instruct their deputy foreign ministers, the defense ministries of the four countries, as well as intelligence units to prepare a roadmap.

Noting that the top diplomats of the four countries held a fruitful meeting to revitalize ties between Ankara and Damascus, the Foreign Ministry noted that they reiterated their commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and the return of Syrians to their homeland while boosting international assistance to reconstruct the country.