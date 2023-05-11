Presidents of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan sign declaration to enhance strategic partnership

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow signed the Declaration on Strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the countries, Azernews reports via Trend.

The declaration was signed following the meeting between the two presidents that took place in Dushanbe within the frame of the state visit of Berdimuhamedow to Tajikistan on May 10.

“We have just adopted a declaration and advanced the level of relations between our countries to an in-depth strategic partnership. This historic decision meets the fundamental interests of our nations and is one of the important factors in the development and stability of the region,” Rahmon said.

Tajik president also noted that during the negotiations the sides reached an agreement to increase the efficiency of the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Within the frame of the meeting, the various aspects of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, including maintaining the regular political dialog at all levels, the activation of inter-parliamentary relations, the development of trade and economic ties, and cooperation in industrial and transport sectors.