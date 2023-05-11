Presidents of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan discuss opportunities in cargo transportation

The transit opportunities for cargo transportation by Tajik state and commercial structures across Turkmenistan were discussed following the meeting of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Azernews reports via Trend.

The meeting between the two presidents took place in Dushanbe within the frame of the state visit of Berdimuhamedow to Tajikistan.

At the event, the sides discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation and reached agreements on taking the necessary measures to further develop this aspect of bilateral relations.

The main attention was paid to the cooperation in industry, energy and agricultural sectors, transport, and communications.

In the field of industrial cooperation, great opportunities were noted in the implementation of joint projects in light industry, in the production of building materials and metallurgy, and mutual supply of raw materials.

The presidents also addressed the humanitarian direction of relations between the countries.

At the same time, the parties agreed on further expansion of ties in the fields of culture, education, science, sports and tourism.