Enterprise Georgia to promote country’s investment climate in Abu Dhabi meeting

Georgia’s export-promotion agency Enterprise Georgia will promote the country’s investment potential in meetings with companies at the ongoing Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi this week, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

The Ministry of Economy said the body’s Director Mikheil Khidureli would meet about 20 companies from Persian Gulf countries to introduce Georgia's investment opportunities and business climate.

Khidureli will also participate in a panel reviewing investment attraction for ensuring economic growth.

The Ministry also said Georgia was being represented at the event - which is running between Monday and Friday - with a stand where visitors learn about investment, business and economic environment in the country.