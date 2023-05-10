42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth

The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit formally kicked off in the town of Labuan Bajo in eastern Indonesia on Wednesday morning, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo urging ASEAN unity and economic integration for the regional bloc to play a central role in regional peace and development, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

"With unity, ASEAN will be able to be a central player in bringing peace and development," he noted in his opening address.

"In the future, ASEAN must strengthen its economic integration, strengthen inclusive cooperation, including the implementation of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), and strengthen the health, food, and energy architecture, as well as maintain the financial stability," he said.

The summit is expected to produce a roadmap for Timor-Leste's full membership. Last November, ASEAN agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste to be its 11th member. Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak was present at the summit in observer's status and delivered a speech following President Widodo's opening address, stressing a mutual recognition of a strong sense of togetherness in ASEAN community building, and reviewing his country's major efforts towards the ASEAN membership.

In particular, Ruak thanked Cambodia's active chairmanship last year, which he said was absolutely critical for his country's admission in principle as the bloc's 11th member.