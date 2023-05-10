Guardsman kills 4 at south Tunisia synagogue

A guardsman affiliated with the National Guard killed four people on Tuesday night at La Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba, south Tunisia, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The guardsman killed a colleague and seized his ammunition before heading toward the synagogue, the ministry said in a statement. He opened fire at security units stationed near the synagogue, leaving two visitors and another security officer killed, before being killed during an exchange of fire.

Several others, including security officers and civilians, were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.