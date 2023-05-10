Georgian PM, Portuguese Defence Minister review partnership

The partnership dynamics between Georgia and Portugal and prospects of deepening the existing cooperation were discussed in a meeting between the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Helena Carreiras, the Minister of National Defence of Portugal, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

The officials also highlighted the importance of Portugal's support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, the Government Administration said.

Garibashvili said the granting of a European perspective to Georgia in 2022 had demonstrated the country’s future was in the European Union.

He also extended his gratitude to Carreiras for her country’s “strong support” for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

The officials also reviewed the security environment and challenges in the Black Sea region and the wide world.