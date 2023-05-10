NASA plans to launch SpaceX resupply mission to space station

NASA plans to launch a new SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station in early June, according to the agency, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is scheduled to launch on the company's Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than June 3, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX Dragon will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including the next pair of International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays, according to NASA.

These solar panels, which roll out using stored kinetic energy, will expand the energy-production capabilities of the space station, according to NASA.