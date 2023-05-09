TODAY.AZ / World news

President of Kazakhstan to pay official visit to China

08 May 2023 [23:50]

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to China on May 17-19, Azernews reports with reference to the Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

In China's Xi'an, the President of Kazakhstan will hold talks with the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The two countries' leaders will consider further strengthening strategic partnerships, expanding cooperation in trade, economics, investment, transport and logistics, and energy, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Tokayev will also take part in the China-Central Asia Summit and meet with the heads of major Chinese companies.

