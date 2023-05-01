Brazil court lifts Telegram suspension

Brazil's second instance appeals court lifted on Saturday the suspension of the encrypted messaging app Telegram, imposed earlier this week for its noncompliance in sharing information about extremist and neo-Nazi groups using the platform.

Flávio Lucas, a judge from Brazil's Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, stated in his decision that a complete suspension of Telegram's service in the country "is not reasonable" due to its impact on the freedom of communication for thousands of people unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

However, the judge upheld the imposition of a daily fine of one million reais ($200,553) on the company for failing to provide the requested data.



