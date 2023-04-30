Iranian currency rates for April 30

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 30.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to April 29.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,652 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 30
Rial on April 29
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,787
52,836
1 Swiss franc
CHF
46,939
47,134
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,093
4,100
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,933
3,946
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,208
6,222
1 Indian rupee
INR
514
514
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,702
137,094
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,806
14,804
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,826
30,883
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,080
109,096
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,886
30,985
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,960
25,976
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,306
2,296
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,160
2,160
1 Russian ruble
RUB
526
524
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,874
3,203
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,793
27,790
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,460
31,501
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,435
39,555
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,311
1,311
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,103
32,085
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,821
8,809
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,076
6,076
100 Thai baths
THB
123,724
123,180
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,418
9,415
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,370
31,379
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
46,652
46,372
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,300
9,290
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,823
16,845
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,857
2,864
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
487
487
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,638
16,788
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,704
24,717
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,695
75,865
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,846
3,846
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 466,142 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.