Uzbek Dev't Strategy Center fosters awareness of amendments to country's Constitution

Uzbekistan’s Development Strategy Center organized a number of events for public awareness of amendments to the country’s Constitution, Azernews reports citing Trend.

During a briefing, representatives of the center said that this work was carried out in effective interaction with the general population, public representatives, parliament, government and other state bodies, as well civil society institutions.

In particular, special collections in Uzbek language were prepared and published with a circulation of 21,000, as well as translated into English and Russian.

These collections were brought to the international community through MPs, state bodies, local governments, civil society institutions, as well as representative offices of foreign and international organizations in Uzbekistan and embassies.

The center also held a number of presentations, round tables, briefings, interviews and meetings on the content of constitutional reforms with the participation of representatives, political circles of Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Türkiye, and China.

Meetings were organized between US and UK MPs, think tanks and leading media.

Moreover, in order to get acquainted with the essence of constitutional reforms, delegations of a number of international organizations, in particular members of the European Parliament, and members of the delegation of the European Parliament for relations with the countries of Central Asia, visited Uzbekistan.

More than 611,000 citizens of Uzbekistan voted early in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution.

Over 452,000 of them voted in the country, and more than 159,000 people abroad.

A total of 10,758 polling stations have been established for voting, 55 of which are located in 39 foreign countries. In general, about 20 million citizens of Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the referendum.

The referendum will take place on April 30.



